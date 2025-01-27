DM Disaster: Truth Bomb You Don’t Want To Hear

Zukovic/ Getty Images

Today’s DM Disaster, Rich shared a hilarious yet brutally honest story after hearing our segment about parents having a favorite child. Curious, he asked his mom who her favorite was, expecting the classic “I love you both equally” line. Instead, without missing a beat, she replied, “It’s your sister.”

At first, he laughed it off, but then she explained why. Apparently, his sister was the golden child—straight A’s, responsible, and never caused any trouble. Meanwhile, after hearing the truth bomb, he admitted to being a bit of a troublemaker, confessing to never doing his homework and totaling two family cars, and a few other topics. To top it off, at 40 years old, he’s still living at home all thanks to losing his job, which probably doesn’t help his case.

LISTEN HERE:

Though his mom didn’t intend to hurt his feelings, her casual delivery stung. He joked that he wasn’t just not the favorite—he’s officially the least favorite. It’s been bugging him ever since, and while he owns up to his past mistakes, he thinks maybe Mom could cut him a little slack.

Bob thought that he was playing with fire asking that question, LBF said “I know not to ask that question because I know the answer is my younger sister because she’s the baby” Listeners call in with some pretty big truth bombs you won’t want to miss. Some listeners also felt bad for Rich because they too asked that same question only to get the same answer as Rich.

