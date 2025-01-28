Ground Round to Return to Shrewsbury in 2025 After 20 Years Gone

Stock Image

A new chapter is starting for Ground Round as it gets ready to open its doors at 261-271 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. The January 2025 opening is bringing back this once-popular restaurant chain that disappeared in 2004.

Local businessman Joseph Shea jumped at the chance to bring back the brand by buying its rights and trademarks. “You would be hard-pressed to find someone in Shrewsbury who does not have the fondest memories of The Ground Round. Locals – and not just in Shrewsbury – bring up how much they miss the restaurant,” said Shea to Community Advocate.

Started in 1969 under Howard Johnson’s ownership, the chain grew to 215 locations across the country. The original Shrewsbury spot at 225 Boston Turnpike served guests until financial problems forced it to close.

While keeping its familiar feel, the new location will have modern kitchen equipment and fresh takes on dining experiences. Current spots in North Dakota and Ohio serve up American comfort food, but Massachusetts menu plans aren’t public yet.

For Shea, making the place family-friendly is the main goal. “We have an incredible dining room and having the family atmosphere is absolutely a big part of what we intend to be.”

This comeback happens as casual restaurants struggle to stay open. The original Ground Round fell apart as eating trends changed and competition grew.

Still, the new team is committed to learning from the past while keeping what made the brand special. “We want to bring an incredible product to Shrewsbury,” Shea promised.