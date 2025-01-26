Weymouth Fundraiser Surpasses $106K in Memory of 12-Year-Old Ski Accident Victim

A fundraiser in memory of 12-year-old Jack Murray from Weymouth, who died in a 2024 ski accident on New Year’s Eve, has surpassed more than $106,000 in donations from over 1,600 donors.

Jack’s death occurred at Cranmore Mountain in North Conway, New Hampshire, a place the family frequented during vacations.

Following their son’s death, Jack’s parents, Paul and Crystal Murray, created a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the band program at Maria Weston Chapman Middle School, where Jack played the trombone and drums.

“When Crystal and I set this up, we assumed we might redirect $2,000 in gifts or flowers to help Jack’s school band,” Paul Murray wrote on the GoFundMe page on Wednesday, Jan. 22. “We never could have imagined in a million years that we could raise $105,000!”

The Patriot Ledger reported that the Murrays will work with the Weymouth Schools to develop a multi-year budget that will honor Jack’s memory and enable Weymouth students to access music education resources in the future.

“Thank you again for helping us ensure that even though Jack is no longer here, he will still be positively impacting his community as he did during his life,” Paul concluded in his GoFundMe note.

Jack’s obituary noted the young boy’s love for creativity and imagination. “He was an entrepreneur who started an eBay store to sell thrift store finds. He sold cookies to local restaurants and sold and drew caricatures for the neighborhood with his friend, Sam Young. He even created a clothing brand, shirt designs, and built an online store all by himself (until he needed a credit card to accept payments).”