Over 1/3rd Of Americans Think They’re Too Old To Learn Something New

girl with spectacles looks over English Dictionary book and bookcase on background

Are you “too old to learn” something new? Sadly, in a new survey, 36% of ALL Americans think they’re “too old to learn” . . . and it isn’t just Boomers.

In fact, 74% of Boomers claim they “love learning new things” . . . and about 60% say learning something new is more rewarding now than when they were younger.

Technically, you can “love” learning new things . . . and get excited about it . . . and STILL feel like you’re too old for this stuff. 

Don’t be afraid to learn something new

So what’s the best age for learning new things?  On average, people say it’s 26.

Naturally, “learning new things” often involves technology, but it can also be learning a language . . . picking up a hobby . . . adding a skill to your arsenal, and honing existing ones. 

No matter your age, you should still consider something new. It could be anything from learning how to cook great food, or learning to fly.

A few years ago I took sailing lessons at a school that was primarily for teenagers and college students. I admit it did feel awkward at first being the only “grown up” in the class, but I soon learned that the kids thought it was pretty cool that a man my age still wanted to learn to sail. The instructors were high school students themselves and were happy to share with me all that they have learned.

I look back at that summer with fondness because learning to sail was something that was on my bucket list. Could I sail around the world or even to Nantucket, probably not, but in a pinch, I could be a very decent first mate.

Another thing that I have been learning lately is baking bread. Specifically, sourdough bread. It is a very rewarding experience when the loaf comes out of the oven looking and smelling just as delicious as something I would have paid a lot more for in a decent bakery.

When it comes to learning something new, it’s easier and more accessible than ever with the internet and good old Youtube. You can find anything online with videos from people sharing what they have learned, and best of all, it’s free (unless you opt for premium of course)

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80's and 90's before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! "I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World's Greatest City!" Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.

5 Movies To Get You In The Back-To-School Mood

It’s back-to-school time, and for many, that means it’s time to say farewell to summer. Not ready for it? Here are five movies to get you in the back-to-school mood!

While the kids may be dreading going back to school, parents seem to be going through the opposite. Many are ready for a bit of independence and some quiet time. These are some of the best movies that fit the back-to-school theme that many of us are feeling right now.

What Are The Best Back-To-School Movies?

Some kids are already back at school, and we’re sorry we weren’t there to give you this list ahead of time. However, many more are going to be going back to school this week or after Labor Day Weekend. Saying goodbye to summer and hello to the 2024-2025 school year doesn’t have to be a sad thing. It can be exciting! You just have to be in the right mood and have the right perspective.

Just like there are many TV shows and movies that take place in an office setting, just as many probably take place at a school. It could be an elementary school, junior high, high school, a fictional wizarding school, college, boarding school, or even some sort of trade school! It doesn’t matter! Whichever school you might be preparing to go back to, there’s a movie or show that focuses on what you’re about it. Sometimes, they can be fun experiences, and other times, they can be the school from Hell. No matter what you’re looking for, you can find it.

To make the list of the best movies to get you in the mood for back-to-school, I couldn’t just go with my favorites. They aren’t all popular enough. Instead, I wanted to focus on movies we are all familiar with, and movies you can enjoy with the family! I also think these movies stand the test of time. Where Grease might have been a popular movie at one point, but I feel like it doesn’t represent anybody’s experience today. So, it will not be on the list. Neither will Fast Times At Ridgemont High or Accepted, which are both great movies (in my opinion) but I felt like there were more family-friendly movies out there that everyone can enjoy together.

What do you think are the best movies to get you in the mood for back-to-school? Did they make the list?

  • Billy Madison

    https://youtu.be/uMtkiS1SU_c?si=LXhXp2PjUT_CJnTm There’s no way I’m the only one who had the “Back To School” song stuck in my head the whole week leading up to going back to school. Adam Sandler’s singing will forever be stuck in my brain for that. Billy Madison is a great back-to-school movie because it brings us back and makes us wonder what it would be like going back to school as adults. It’s nostalgic and it’s hilarious. Definitely one of my favorite movies to get in that back-to-school mood.

  • Mean Girls

    https://youtu.be/oDU84nmSDZY?si=t_CMv7fQ5fpFtR0I Mean Girls is a national treasure. Sure, things went downhill for Lindsay Lohan shortly after, but the movie remains a gem! It’s one of those movies where there’s a laugh in every scene and it remains timeless today. Moving when you’re in high school would be rough, and this showcases exactly why. I’m sure everyone in school has a Regina George in their life and this helps you feel like you are not alone.

  • Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone

    https://youtu.be/VyHV0BRtdxo?si=LSHekJk68GlP9PSH Honestly, any Harry Potter movie would work as a back-to-school movie except for maybe the last two. Harry, Hermoine, and Ron opt not to return to Hogwarts in the 7th book (7th and 8th movies), so maybe don’t go for those ones. However, the other movies are great! I picked the first one because of the anticipation of going to an unfamiliar school. I thought it best represented the feeling of going back to school. Sure, it would be great to get the kids to read the books during Summer Reading, but closing out the summer with a Harry Potter movie can be fun for the whole family. You can even make Butter Beer! It’s delicious.

  • School Of Rock

    https://youtu.be/TExoc0MG4I4?si=SZIycZaVBr38BCki Jack Black is at his very best in School Of Rock. It’s also a different take on going back-to-school. In the movie, Jack Black pretends to be something he’s not so he can have a job at the school and can afford to pay rent. However, the students and their interesting personalities give the movie life. It’s a great back-to-school movie that can inspire kids to follow their dreams. You can learn a lot more at school than just math and science. It is what you make it!

  • Old School

    https://youtu.be/HNyxTUX-9_U?si=k7zxc7IVDKg2DLc5 Just like Jack Black is at his best in School Of Rock, Will Ferrell is at his best in Old School. To me, this is the best role he’s had. He’s so great as Frank as we watch him get married and slowly ruin it all. The “we’ve got to keep our composure” freak-out is peak Will Ferrell. Nobody gets angry like him. It’s also a refreshing back-to-school take because it’s about grown men who live like they’re back in college for a bit. Who wouldn’t want that? It would be glorious.

