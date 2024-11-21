Over 1/3rd Of Americans Think They’re Too Old To Learn Something New

girl with spectacles looks over English Dictionary book and bookcase on background

Are you “too old to learn” something new? Sadly, in a new survey, 36% of ALL Americans think they’re “too old to learn” . . . and it isn’t just Boomers.

In fact, 74% of Boomers claim they “love learning new things” . . . and about 60% say learning something new is more rewarding now than when they were younger.

Technically, you can “love” learning new things . . . and get excited about it . . . and STILL feel like you’re too old for this stuff.

Don’t be afraid to learn something new

So what’s the best age for learning new things? On average, people say it’s 26.

Naturally, “learning new things” often involves technology, but it can also be learning a language . . . picking up a hobby . . . adding a skill to your arsenal, and honing existing ones.

No matter your age, you should still consider something new. It could be anything from learning how to cook great food, or learning to fly.

A few years ago I took sailing lessons at a school that was primarily for teenagers and college students. I admit it did feel awkward at first being the only “grown up” in the class, but I soon learned that the kids thought it was pretty cool that a man my age still wanted to learn to sail. The instructors were high school students themselves and were happy to share with me all that they have learned.

I look back at that summer with fondness because learning to sail was something that was on my bucket list. Could I sail around the world or even to Nantucket, probably not, but in a pinch, I could be a very decent first mate.

Another thing that I have been learning lately is baking bread. Specifically, sourdough bread. It is a very rewarding experience when the loaf comes out of the oven looking and smelling just as delicious as something I would have paid a lot more for in a decent bakery.

When it comes to learning something new, it’s easier and more accessible than ever with the internet and good old Youtube. You can find anything online with videos from people sharing what they have learned, and best of all, it’s free (unless you opt for premium of course)

