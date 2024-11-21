Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

McDonald’s Is Now Selling McRib Sauce

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 03: A McRib is seen on the menu at a McDonald's restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald's nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

 McDonald’s announced the McRib will be back December 3rd.  If you’re a fan than you will be happy to know that you can by the McRib Sauce by the gallon. Sure, it sounds like a stunt and it probably is, but the sauce is real.

There’s something about the famous sandwich which has been around since it debuted at a Kansas McDonalds back in 1981. It comes back periodically and stays around for usually 10 weeks, just enough time to have the chance to get one or two but, never give you a chance to have too much of a good thing.

I didn’t have my first McRib till 2022 when I decided it was time to try one after all the years and all they hype. It was during peak Covid times so the McDonalds that I got it from inside the mall had their no seating policy in full effect, so I had to enjoy it while sitting in my car in the parking lot.

One thing you can say for sure about the McRib is, you will need plenty of napkins, because they pour on the McRib Sauce and it can get very messy.

It didn’t disappoint at all, sure it was a messy handful to eat while sitting in my car, and sure my hand and face was covered with sauce, I was still McLovin’ it. I’m not sure why that was my one and only one, but life is short and it’s coming back in December.

Take home some McRib Sauce

To celebrate the return, they’re selling McRib sauce by the GALLON.  Or technically, the half-gallon.

Starting Monday at 10:00 A.M. Eastern, you’ll be able to buy half-gallon jugs of it at WholeLottaMcRibSauce.com.  Each jug costs $20.

The site isn’t live yet, but there’s a button that lets you add it to your Google calendar so you won’t forget.  We’re guessing they’ll sell out pretty quick.

The press release says “McRib [season] is a holiday unto itself.”  So they “wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate.”

They ran a campaign in 2022 called the McRib “Farewell Tour,” but it turned out to be marketing B.S.  They immediately brought it back in 2023, and now again in 2024. 

Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.

What Fast Food Chains Have the Most Locations in the US? Massachusetts?

Fast food is big, big business. Americans spent $320 BILLION in 2022. That’s sooooo many french fries to get lost between your driver seat and center console! (A treat for later?) I started thinking about the country’s obsession with fast food and wondering if Massachusetts lines up with the country as a whole when it comes to the abundance of certain fast food restaurants.

Stacker did the counting and provided the national data (updated in 2022). So what’s your guess nationally? Does McDonalds hold the key to the fast food kingdom with the most national locations? How about in Massachusetts – does Massachusetts really run mostly on Dunkin’ or did another chain edge them out for the #1 spot?

We’re basing these countdowns on one thing: number of locations. These aren’t necessarily the most popular fast food chains in the country and in Massachusetts, they just have the most locations. However, one could assume that the reason there are more locations is due to higher demand. Higher demand usually comes from higher popularity.

The first fast food restaurant in America is widely considered to be White Castle. It was founded in 1921 by Walter Anderson and Billy Ingram in Wichita, Kansas. White Castle is known for pioneering the assembly line production of hamburgers and for introducing the fast-food concept to the United States. While we don’t have any White Castle locations here in Massachusetts, they do sell their micro hamburgers at area grocery stores so if you have a hankering for the OG fast food, it’s a minute away in your microwave oven.

So let’s do this. To get the full comparison, I’ll first give you the 8 fast food restaurants with the most locations in the United States, then I’ll give you the 8 fast food chains with the most locations in Massachusetts. Get your fiery sauce ready and let’s go!

  • Most Fast Food Locations in the USA - #8

    DOMINO’S
    # of U.S. locations: 6,720
    Founded in: 1960 in Ypsilanti, MI

  • Most Fast Food Locations in the USA - #7

    BURGER KING
    # of U.S. locations: 7,257
    Founded in: 1954 in Miami, FL

  • Most Fast Food Locations in the USA - #6

    TACO BELL
    # of U.S. locations: 8,088
    Founded in: 1962 in Downey, CA

  • Most Fast Food Locations in the USA - #5

    HUNT BROTHERS PIZZA
    # of U.S. locations: 9,240
    Founded in: 1991 in Nashville, TN

  • Most Fast Food Locations in the USA - #4

    DUNKIN’
    # of U.S. locations: 9,412
    Founded in: 1950 in Quincy, MA

  • Most Fast Food Locations in the USA - #3

    McDONALDS
    # of U.S. locations: 13,515
    Founded in: 1955 in Des Plaines, IL

  • Most Fast Food Locations in the USA - #2

    STARBUCKS
    # of U.S. locations: 15,966
    Founded in: 1971 in Seattle, WA

  • Most Fast Food Locations in the USA - #1

    SUBWAY
    # of U.S. locations: 20.603 (oh my soul!!!)
    Founded in: 1965 in Bridgeport, CT

  • Most Fast Food Locations in MASSACHUSETTS - #8

    TACO BELL
    # of U.S. locations: 75
    Founded in: 1962 in Downey, CA

  • Most Fast Food Locations in MASSACHUSETTS - #7

    WENDY’S
    # of U.S. locations: 98
    Founded in: 1969 in Columbus, OH

  • Most Fast Food Locations in MASSACHUSETTS - #6

    BURGER KING
    # of U.S. locations: 132
    Founded in: 1954 in Miami, FL

  • Most Fast Food Locations in MASSACHUSETTS - #5

    DOMINO’S
    # of U.S. locations: 161
    Founded in: 1960 in Ypsilanti, MI

  • Most Fast Food Locations in MASSACHUSETTS - #4

    STARBUCKS
    # of U.S. locations: 178
    Founded in: 1971 in Seattle, WA

  • Most Fast Food Locations in MASSACHUSETTS - #3

    McDONALDS
    # of U.S. locations: 239
    Founded in: 1955 in Des Plaines, IL

  • Most Fast Food Locations in MASSACHUSETTS - #2

    SUBWAY
    # of U.S. locations: 370
    Founded in: 1965 in Bridgeport, CT

  • Most Fast Food Locations in MASSACHUSETTS - #1

    DUNKIN’
    # of U.S. locations: 916
    Founded in: 1950 in Quincy, MA

