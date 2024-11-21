McDonald’s Is Now Selling McRib Sauce
McDonald’s announced the McRib will be back December 3rd. If you’re a fan than you will be happy to know that you can by the McRib Sauce by the gallon. Sure, it sounds like a stunt and it probably is, but the sauce is real.
There’s something about the famous sandwich which has been around since it debuted at a Kansas McDonalds back in 1981. It comes back periodically and stays around for usually 10 weeks, just enough time to have the chance to get one or two but, never give you a chance to have too much of a good thing.
I didn’t have my first McRib till 2022 when I decided it was time to try one after all the years and all they hype. It was during peak Covid times so the McDonalds that I got it from inside the mall had their no seating policy in full effect, so I had to enjoy it while sitting in my car in the parking lot.
One thing you can say for sure about the McRib is, you will need plenty of napkins, because they pour on the McRib Sauce and it can get very messy.
It didn’t disappoint at all, sure it was a messy handful to eat while sitting in my car, and sure my hand and face was covered with sauce, I was still McLovin’ it. I’m not sure why that was my one and only one, but life is short and it’s coming back in December.
Take home some McRib Sauce
To celebrate the return, they’re selling McRib sauce by the GALLON. Or technically, the half-gallon.
Starting Monday at 10:00 A.M. Eastern, you’ll be able to buy half-gallon jugs of it at WholeLottaMcRibSauce.com. Each jug costs $20.
The site isn’t live yet, but there’s a button that lets you add it to your Google calendar so you won’t forget. We’re guessing they’ll sell out pretty quick.
The press release says “McRib [season] is a holiday unto itself.” So they “wanted to embrace that spirit and give fans an even bigger way to celebrate.”
They ran a campaign in 2022 called the McRib “Farewell Tour,” but it turned out to be marketing B.S. They immediately brought it back in 2023, and now again in 2024.
(Today)