AMC’s “Wicked” Rules Are Here to Crush Your Inner Glinda

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 03: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the "Journey Through Oz" Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of "Wicked" at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Saverio Marfia/Getty Images)

Are you ready to “Defy Gravity” at the theater? Well, pump the brakes on those vocal cords. AMC Theaters is making it clear: your rendition of “Popular” is not welcome during the new Wicked movie.

Ahead of the November 22 release of Wicked: Part One, AMC has unleashed a hilarious yet stern 30-second advisory reminding moviegoers of their “silence is golden” mantra. The clip warns, “No talking. No texting. No singing. No wailing. No flirting. And absolutely no name-calling.” It’s all paired with scenes from the movie, adding a cheeky nod to its Broadway roots.

AMC’s spokesperson, Ryan Noonan, explained the logic: “We have a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior.” Translation? Your off-key version of “The Wizard and I” can wait.

If you’re bummed, don’t worry. There’s a glimmer of hope for Wicked diehards. Special sing-along screenings will roll out on Christmas Day across roughly 1,000 North American theaters. But until then, AMC is all about protecting the magic for fans who prefer their Wicked experience unaccompanied by unsolicited duets.

The movie brings beloved Act 1 hits like “Dancing Through Life,” “One Short Day,” and, of course, “Defying Gravity.” But be warned: belting it out mid-movie might earn you some side-eye—or worse, a trip back to Munchkinland.

As for Act 2 favorites like “For Good” and “No Good Deed,” you’ll have to wait until Wicked: Part Two drops in November 2025 to let those harmonies soar.

Until the sing-along sessions begin, channel your inner Elphaba in the privacy of your car or shower. Theaters may be a place of magic, but they’re also a place of peace—unless you want to find yourself defying AMC’s rules.

So, are you ready to enjoy Wicked in silence, or will you risk it? Either way, don’t forget the popcorn.

