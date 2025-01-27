Operation Delta Dog Honored as 2025 Citizens Champion in Action

Stock Image

Citizens Bank honored the Hollis, New Hampshire, nonprofit Operation Delta Dog with its Champion in Action award on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Operation Delta Dog works to reduce veteran suicide rates by rescuing homeless dogs. The organization works with the animals to train them as psychiatric service companions for veterans in need of therapeutic support from service animals.

As part of its recognition, Operation Delta Dog will receive $50,000 and volunteer assistance from Citizens Bank.

“A place like Citizens Bank stepping in and seeing the value in what we do and offering us $50,000 to be able to get veterans off of a waitlist is going to be absolutely life-saving and invaluable as Delta Dog continues to grow,” said Charlotte Troddyn, executive director of Operation Delta Dog, in a statement provided to WMUR-TV.

Operation Delta Dog relies on generous contributions from donors to fund its service animal program and provide resources for veterans. To learn more about how to help, visit the organization’s website.