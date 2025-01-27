Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Mom Finds The Weirdest Stuff In Son’s School Locker

Stock Image

If you have I had preteens or teenagers this story probably does not come as a surprise to you. This morning we talked about a mom who was in total dismay about what was in her son’s school locker.

Apparently he asked her for a big bag that he could take to school to empty out his locker. We assume he probably told to by a teacher who saw the condition it was in, or perhaps even smelled it.

The mom took to Tik Tok to video what was in the bag of goods he brought home. The first thing she pulled out was a bunch of rolled up hoodies, which would be very common for a kid to leave in the locker.
Then the weird stuff starts to come, like not one but two tv remotes. We assume that he inadvertently stuffed them in a hoodie pouch at home and forgot they were there. You could see how this could happen once, but twice? Kids are funny after all.

There was other junk including a rotten apple, unopened school supplies that she had purchased for his school year and finally the strangest of all? A framed oval picture of actor Nicolas Cage with a green face wearing Shrek horns or ears.
The mom was perplexed about this one and brings her son to the camera so he can explain the strange portrait. Of course he thinks it is hilarious as ny 12 year old would.

What can we learn from this?

For starters we can not wait till half way through the school year to inquire about our kid’s school locker’s state of cleanliness.
Our producer admitted that when he was in middle school he left an entire uneaten steak and cheese sub in his locker, not to be outdone by his brother who left a small pizza in his for a whole semester.

9 Famous Alumni of Philips Andover Academy

Andover has lot’s of successful alumni

Phillips Andover Academy located in Andover, MA was established in 1778 by Samuel Phillips Jr. and has graduated many successful and some famous students. We present the 9 Famous Alumni of Phillips Andover Academy.  Not all graduated, but all of these nine people attended the prep-school.

When you look at the long list of attendees and alumni you will see that they come from all corners of the globe and represent everything from titans of industry, to Hollywood actors, writers and producers. There are doctors, like Dr. Benjamin Spock (class of 1922), politicians such as the Bush dynasty or congressmen like Seth Moulton (class of 1997). There are football coaches like sure to be Hall of Famer Bill Belichick (class of 1971)

You get what you pay for

For the class of 2023 -24 the tuition and boarding costs are over $66,000 per year. Of course that doesn’t include all the other costs associated with attending the school, such as travel to and from. Students come from all over the country and increasingly, the globe. If you live close enough to commute, the cost for ‘day students’ is just over $50,000 per year. If you graduate you can expect a great education and experience. Nearly 100% of graduates go on to college or university and beyond.

Name Drops.

Alumni of Andover (as it is also called) can expect to have doors open for them rather easily, after all the list of famous alumni is longer than the 9 we have listed here. The school has graduates all over the world and in every conceivable enterprise or profession. This means you will have a certain cache’ attached to your resume for the rest of your life.

The tower at Phillips Andover Academy

The Tower at Phillips Academy where the 9 most famous alumni would see everyday

Well endowed

Phillips Andover has a massive endowment of more than $1 Billion (with a capital B), that is more than most prestigious colleges can boast. This allows the prep school to be very generous with their gifts and scholarship programs. That’s the goal of the school, to be well represented by all types of students from different backgrounds and places.

Here are the 9 Most Famous Alumni of Phillips Andover Academy

  • 1. Humphrey Bogart (expelled 1918)

    Humphrey Bogart

    1954: Humphrey DeForest Bogart (1899 – 1957) best known for his detective roles in film noir. (Photo by Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) 

    Who knows why Bogey was booted from the school, but we do know it didn’t hold him back from his legendary Hollywood career. Plus, he married the beautiful Lauren Becall, so it was a great life!

     

     

  • 2. George H. W. Bush, Class of 1942

    Porrtrait Of President George Bush, c. 1989.

    (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

    George W. went straight into the Navy and became a carrier pilot, got shot down and lived to become a wealthy Texas oilman, Senator, Vice President and finally President. That’s quite a stellar legacy.

     

     

  • 3. George W. Bush, Class of 1964

    New York Yankees v Texas Rangers

    (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

    George W. was quite a big man on campus, his nicknames were Lip and Tweeds, he was a male cheerleader as well. He went on to become the Governor of Texas and a two time president. Old Tweeds did very well for himself. And he was also part owner of the Texas Rangers MLB team. Another home run for this alumni.

  • 4. Jeb Bush, Class of 1971

    Family and Friends Attend Funeral Service For Pres. George H.W. Bush In Houston

    (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)


    The younger Bush, Jeb! was a more serious student than his older brother George W. Jeb went on to become the Governor of Florida and then tried to make a run for the presidency only to run into the buzz saw known as Donald Trump (who gave Jeb the nickname “Low Energy Jeb”.

  • 5. Dana Delaney, Class of 1974

    "The Loudest Voice" New York Premiere

    . (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

    Dana was from New York City and came to the school with the thought of becoming an actress, after attending Phillips she attended Wesleyan University and then launched her acting career. She is most known for her roles on China Beach and movies like Tombstone. She was named People magazine’s 1991 50 Most Beautiful People.

  • 6. John F. Kennedy Jr. Class of 1979

    Kennedys At Groundbreaking Ceremony

    (Photo by Getty Images)


    One of Phillip’s most illustrious alums and also one of the most tragic losses. You can imagine the handsome JFK jr as the big man on campus, with his Hollywood good looks and confidence he was certainly considered most likely to succeed. He of course went on to become a public defender in NYC and publisher of George magazine. His tragic loss of life (along with his wife Carolyn and her sister Lauren).Sadly, we can only imagine what his future held.

  • 7. Jack Lemmon, Class of 1943

    Actor Jack Lemmon Dies of Cancer

    (Photo by Getty Images)


    Jack Lemmon was another “big name” Hollywood actor that attended the school. He went on to Harvard and then Broadway and finally the movies. He was nominated for many Oscars and won two during his decades long career. His late in life success for Grumpy Old Men with Walter Matthau rejuvenated his career which sadly ended with his death in 2001. He is hailed as one of Hollywood’s greatest actors.

  • 8. James Spader, Class of 1978

    Tribeca Talks: James Spader - 2019 Tribeca TV Festival

    Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival)

    Born in Boston in 1960, it was not a long trip up to Andover to attend the school where he befriended JFK jr. Spader dropped out of school in prior to graduation and moved to NYC where he threw himself into the world of acting. He is considered the ultimate 80’s movie villian with his preppy good looks and snarky attitude. His starred in movies such as Endless Love and Pretty in Pink and later moved to television where he starred in Boston Legal and lately The Blacklist.

  • 9. Olivia Wilde, Class of 2002

    The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals

    (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

    You would have known then by her real name Olivia Jane Cockburn, she of course adopted the name Wilde when she began her acting career which has flourished and now has become a big time director. She directed the film Don’t Worry Darling which happened to star Harry Styles, whom she left her husband Jason Sudeikis for. She is no longer with Harry, but her career continues to flourish.

