Mom Finds The Weirdest Stuff In Son’s School Locker

If you have I had preteens or teenagers this story probably does not come as a surprise to you. This morning we talked about a mom who was in total dismay about what was in her son’s school locker.



Apparently he asked her for a big bag that he could take to school to empty out his locker. We assume he probably told to by a teacher who saw the condition it was in, or perhaps even smelled it.

The mom took to Tik Tok to video what was in the bag of goods he brought home. The first thing she pulled out was a bunch of rolled up hoodies, which would be very common for a kid to leave in the locker.

Then the weird stuff starts to come, like not one but two tv remotes. We assume that he inadvertently stuffed them in a hoodie pouch at home and forgot they were there. You could see how this could happen once, but twice? Kids are funny after all.

There was other junk including a rotten apple, unopened school supplies that she had purchased for his school year and finally the strangest of all? A framed oval picture of actor Nicolas Cage with a green face wearing Shrek horns or ears.

The mom was perplexed about this one and brings her son to the camera so he can explain the strange portrait. Of course he thinks it is hilarious as ny 12 year old would.

What can we learn from this?

For starters we can not wait till half way through the school year to inquire about our kid’s school locker’s state of cleanliness.

Our producer admitted that when he was in middle school he left an entire uneaten steak and cheese sub in his locker, not to be outdone by his brother who left a small pizza in his for a whole semester.



