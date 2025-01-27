90s Music Videos That Made Us Hit ‘Replay’ Every Time

Man, if you lived through the 90s, you know how big music videos were. It wasn’t just about the song, it was about the whole vibe. You’d park yourself in front of MTV for hours, waiting for that one video to come on so you could lose your mind over how cool it was. Back then, music videos weren’t just something artists slapped together… They were full-on productions. People put effort into them, and you could feel it.

The 90s gave us some of the most unforgettable music videos ever. It was all about pushing the limits. Crazy ideas, wild effects, and stuff you’d never seen before. Some videos made you want to dance, some made you laugh, and others were just so cool you couldn’t stop talking about them at school the next day. It was like every artist was trying to outdo the last one, and honestly, we were the winners because of it.

What made these videos so legendary is how they stayed with you. Years later, you can hear one of these songs, and boom! You can picture every scene from the video. That’s how much of an impact they had. They weren’t just part of the music; they were part of the culture. Here’s a look back at five of the best music videos of the 90s. Whether you loved them for the wild visuals, the storytelling, or just because they were cool as hell, these are the ones we couldn’t get enough of. Let’s take a trip back to when music videos really mattered.

Here’s 5 of The Best Music Videos of The 90s:

1. Michael Jackson – “Remember the Time”

This video was peak MJ magic. A full-blown Egyptian epic starring Eddie Murphy and Iman, with a little sprinkle of magic, dance battles, and romance. It’s not just a video—it’s a Hollywood production.

2. Nirvana – “Smells Like Teen Spirit”

Teen angst hit the gym in this grungy masterpiece. Nirvana turned a high school pep rally into a chaotic mosh pit, and we’ve never looked at gym floors the same way. Grunge never looked so rebellious:

3. Missy Elliott – “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

Missy didn’t just think outside the box—she destroyed it. Rocking that trash bag suit while delivering futuristic visuals, this video changed the game. Nobody was ready for how weird and cool this was:

4. Jamiroquai – “Virtual Insanity”

This video is a visual mind-bender. With moving floors, sliding furniture, and Jamiroquai’s smooth moves, it felt like stepping into another dimension. It’s trippy, sleek, and still as jaw-dropping as it was back then:

5. Beastie Boys – “Sabotage”

Straight-up action movie vibes. Beastie Boys spoofed cop dramas and made something so cool, even Tarantino probably nodded in approval. It’s pure 90s energy:

