3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Maine Coast, Felt Throughout New England

Stock Image

The ground shook across New England Tuesday morning when a 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit near York Harbor, Maine. People felt the tremors throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

The U.S. Geological Survey detected the quake more than eight miles underground. The readings started at 4.1, dropped to 3.9, before scientists settled on the final 3.8 magnitude.

“This is like a once-in-every-five-years kind of earthquake,” said John Ebel, senior scientist with the Weston Observatory at Boston College, to CBS News Boston.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency quickly checked and found no damage to buildings. The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center confirmed there was no risk of waves.

People felt the shaking for what seemed like forever. Because the area sits on thick, old bedrock, earthquake waves can travel farther than usual, which is why so many people felt it shake.

Ebel says we might feel more tremors soon. “If the aftershocks get to be, you know, magnitude 2.8, 3.0, or 3.1, let’s say those will be felt probably by the people in the North Shore area of Massachusetts as well as coastal New Hampshire and south coastal Maine.”

Emergency crews quickly got to work, looking over buildings and checking infrastructure. Officials reminded everyone about safety: “Remember, during an earthquake: drop, cover and hold on for safety.”

The shaking reminded many people of the bigger 4.8 earthquake that hit New Jersey last year. Officials worry about these quakes because of the region’s old buildings and aging infrastructure.

The Weston Observatory keeps watching for any more ground movement. While big earthquakes don’t happen often in New England, the ground does shake things up now and then.

Local officials say everyone should have basic emergency plans ready, even in places where earthquakes are rare.