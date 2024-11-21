Tom’s of Maine Toothpaste Contains Bacteria and Mold

New toothbrush with toothpaste close-up in the bathroom on a mirror table with water drops on a blue background in the sunlight

Tom’s of Maine, the natural toothpaste brand many love, has hit a snag.

Between May and October 2024, the FDA found bacteria lurking in water and product samples at their facility. We’re talking Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Paracoccus yeei—bacteria you don’t want near your mouth.

These microbes can cause serious infections, and their presence raises questions about the company’s processes.

It gets worse.

During a May inspection, an FDA investigator spotted a “black mold-like substance” near toothpaste manufacturing equipment.

This wasn’t just a random speck. It was found close to hoses and water tanks used for over-the-counter drug production. Not exactly reassuring.

Tom’s of Maine claims the bacteria findings are due to “sample contamination and lab error.”

But microbiologist Jason Tetro isn’t buying it. His advice? Toss that toothpaste. He says the company needs to revisit its manufacturing standards to prevent future issues.

Meanwhile, the FDA flagged other concerns. They found the company ignored hundreds of complaints about strange odors, colors, and tastes in their toothpaste. Instead, they only investigated cases involving adverse health effects or foreign objects.

Not a great look for a brand that markets itself as trustworthy and natural.

They’ve hired water specialists and are upgrading systems at their Sanford plant. They’re also working closely with the FDA to address violations. But until the all-clear is given, experts recommend steering clear of these products.

Tom’s of Maine says it’s taking steps to fix the problems.

For now, the lesson is simple: double-check your toothpaste and stay informed. Even natural brands can slip up. And when it comes to your health, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

