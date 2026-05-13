Win Journey Tickets and get ready for one of the biggest concert nights hitting Boston this fall. Journey is bringing their legendary catalog of hits to TD Garden on November 10, and WROR is giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets to the show.

Some concerts are fun for a night. Others turn into the kind of memories your group talks about for years. Journey has a way of turning an arena into one massive singalong from the very first song. The crowd gets loud fast, phones go up, everyone knows every word, and suddenly a random Tuesday night in Boston feels like the biggest event of the season.

This is the perfect excuse to plan a full night out. Meet up with friends after work, grab dinner in the city, head toward TD Garden with fans filling the streets, and settle in for a show packed with nonstop energy and songs you’ve heard everywhere from road trips to bars to playoff games. Journey’s music has that rare ability to bring together every generation in the building, which makes the atmosphere even better once the lights go down.

Whether you’ve been listening to Journey for years or you’re the person who immediately turns the volume up when one of their songs comes on, seeing them live is a completely different experience. The crowd reactions, the massive choruses, and the feeling of hearing those songs echo through TD Garden make it one of those concerts you don’t want to hear about secondhand the next day.

Winning your way in means you can skip the stress of ticket prices and focus on planning the night instead. Call your concert partner now, because if you win, this is going to be one of the easiest “yes” texts you’ll ever send.

Register To Win Below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Journey live at TD Garden on November 10.