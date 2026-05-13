Win Journey Tickets and get ready for a night packed with legendary songs, massive singalongs, and the kind of concert energy that takes over the entire venue. Journey is coming to Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence RI on October 29, and WROR is giving you the chance to be there live.

There’s something different about a Journey concert. The second the crowd hears the opening notes of songs everyone knows by heart, the entire arena turns into one huge night out. Friends are singing at the top of their lungs, strangers are high-fiving between songs, and every track somehow feels bigger live. It’s the kind of show where the drive home turns into a full recap of your favorite moments before you even leave the parking garage.

Whether you grew up hearing Journey on the radio, discovered them through playlists and road trips, or just love live music that brings people together, this is one of those concerts you don’t want to miss. A fall concert night in Providence, grabbing dinner or drinks before the show, walking into a packed arena, hearing the crowd erupt when the band hits the stage — it all adds up to a night that feels like an event from start to finish.

WROR listeners know the soundtrack already. These are the songs that instantly change the mood when they come on in the car, at a party, or during a late-night drive with friends. Seeing them live takes that energy to another level.

And the best part? You could score your tickets without spending a dime. Winning means skipping the stress of finding seats last minute and going straight to planning the night with your favorite people.

Register To Win Below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Journey live at Amica Mutual Pavilion on October 29.