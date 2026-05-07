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LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: The Fung Wah

Fast, unpredictable, and somehow still legendary. This wild little Greyhound twist with grapefruit, vodka, and a splash of seltzer hits like the infamous Boston-to-NYC bus ride itself—slightly dangerous, weirdly exhilarating,…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: The Fung Wah

Fast, unpredictable, and somehow still legendary. This wild little Greyhound twist with grapefruit, vodka, and a splash of seltzer hits like the infamous Boston-to-NYC bus ride itself—slightly dangerous, weirdly exhilarating, and absolutely part of New England history. No brakes, just vibes. 🚌🍊🍸

Fast, unpredictable, and somehow still legendary. This wild little Greyhound twist with grapefruit, vodka, and a splash of seltzer hits like the infamous Boston-to-NYC bus ride itself—slightly dangerous, weirdly exhilarating, and absolutely part of New England history. No brakes, just vibes. 🚌🍊🍸

Bottoms Up
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
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