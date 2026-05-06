Bobservation: Flying Continues To Get Worse, Why Are Airlines Doing This?

Now that Spirit Air has officially gone bankrupt get ready for less choices and flying getting even worse than it already is. Let's face it, flying already is pretty bad, and now that there is less competition and choices the costs will be going up further.

Spirit was one of the few remaining "no frills" airlines that offered low prices at low expectations. The seats were not comfortable and they would charge you for every little thing from bringing in a carry on to more leg room and a bigger seat.

You could still save money if you were willing to fly pretty much with the clothes on your back and not checking a bag. I know people that flew Spirit and dressed in layers of different outfits that would get them through the weekend without having to pay for a bag or carry on. Others have said, that it was cheaper to go buy clothes at their destination than pay for a bag.

Now we hear that Delta is no longer going to offer snacks and drinks on flights shorter than 350 miles. All in an effort to save money of course.

Here's what Delta has to say about it

A Delta rep said changes aim to "create a more consistent experience across our network" while crews remain "visible, available, and focused on caring for our customers." This extends Delta's existing policy—no food or drinks on flights under 250 miles since 2015, with reduced "express service" under 349 miles since 2017. Industry practices vary: American Airlines and Southwest typically serve snacks and drinks on flights over 250 miles, while United often limits service under 300 miles. Story URL

So, if you're getting on a short flight, you had better pack your snacks before boarding and that includes something to drink as well.

We all know how expensive it is to purchase snacks and drinks in the airport shops. A bottle of water can go for as much as 5 to 7 dollars and a bag of chips will run you an additional 5 bucks as well. There's no bigger snack monopoly than a store in the airport concourse.

How did we get here?

Flying used to be a very elite thing to do for most of us. I never flew on an airplane until I was 19 and joined the Navy and was flown to Bootcamp in Orlando, Florida. Up until then all of my travel was by Greyhound Bus. So, I am used to having a "no frills" travel experience, but I thought that was left behind when I started flying to places instead of driving or catching a bus.

Now flying is very much like taking a bus. People don't get dressed up anymore, instead opting for adult pajamas and athletic ware and yes even slippers.

If you ever flew back in the day, meaning anytime between the 1960's and 1990's you had a much different experience. Not only were their snacks, but entire meals that you could choose between a couple of options. There would be a movie that everyone watched together. Flying was something you actually looked forward to, the only downside was people could smoke on a plane. At least that is one thing that got better.