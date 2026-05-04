Phone Free Gatherings Are Catching On, And It’s About Time!

There's a new trend that is sweeping the globe and I have to ask, "what took so long?" It seems that people are tired of going everywhere and being attached to their phone instead of "being in the moment".

I ran across this little notification while preparing for the show this morning and thought it would be a great topic to discuss because we are always talking about how phones are never put away.

When was the last time you had a dinner with your significant other or family and friends and not look at your phone the entire time? If you're being hones, you would probably admit that it hasn't happened in years. At least since the advent of the smart phone.

Once we had a phone with all of the capabilities of an iPhone or other brand, we quickly became locked in and it became an appendage to our hands. It's hard to remember a time when we didn't have them with us at virtually all times. For those of us who can remember life before the smart phone, we know what it was like to go out in the world without being "connected" to it.

Life without a smart phone was different

Yes, there was a time when we didn't have the wireless world and you were virtually on your own at all times. Going to a dinner or party without the "world at your fingertips" was the way of life. If you wanted to know what your friends were up to you would have to pick up a landline phone and give them a call.

If you needed to know anything before "googling" you had to "look it up" as in the dictionary or an encyclopedia, unless you had smart friends that would know the answer.

Going out to dinner was an occasion in which you would give your dining mates your undivided attention because you had to. This led to actual conversations about life and what was going in your world and find out what was happening in theirs.

You didn't worry about what you were missing somewhere else, mainly because you didn't know what was going on anyway. With no social media, you lived your life without worrying about what other people were doing or what they had for lunch that day.

The world was not captured on camera at every minute of the day. Yes, you could actually go out to dinner without taking a picture of your food or awesome cocktail. If someone in the phone free days brought a camera out for the night, you would think that's odd? Unless they were camera buffs of course.

Here's some good news about going "phone free"

Phone-free social gatherings increased 567% worldwide between 2024 and 2025, driven primarily by Gen Z and Millennials seeking connection beyond constant connectivity. Eventbrite data shows attendance at these analog events rose 121% while expanding from 5 to 12 countries. The U.K. leads globally with phone-free events growing 1,200% and attendance jumping 1,441%, reflecting efforts to combat loneliness and social isolation. In the U.S., event volume grew 388% with attendance surging 913%. These gatherings now occur year-round rather than as temporary resets, indicating sustained behavioral change. Eventbrite tracks events using terms like "phone-free," "analog," or "offline." The first quarter of 2026 already reached one-third of 2025's total global event volume, suggesting mainstream adoption of this social trend among generations who pioneered smartphone use but now seek digital boundaries. Story URL

So, this is some good news for Gen Z and the generation that will come after it. I think it offers hope that we are not going to be a society of humans with phones attached to our bodies because we can't function without one.

Of course the smart phone has done some pretty great things for the world in general. We have never had access to so much from something so small, but that doesn't mean we shouldn't go "phone free" every once in a while.