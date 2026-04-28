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LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: Pomegranate Martini

Allergy season, meet your loophole. This pomegranate martini keeps it crisp, tart, and surprisingly gentle since both vodka and pomegranate are lower histamine choices that won’t stir things up. Finally,…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: Pomegranate Martini

Allergy season, meet your loophole. This pomegranate martini keeps it crisp, tart, and surprisingly gentle since both vodka and pomegranate are lower histamine choices that won’t stir things up. Finally, a cocktail that doesn’t fight back. 🍸❤️

Allergy season, meet your loophole. This pomegranate martini keeps it crisp, tart, and surprisingly gentle since both vodka and pomegranate are lower histamine choices that won’t stir things up. Finally, a cocktail that doesn’t fight back. 🍸❤️

Bottoms Up
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
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