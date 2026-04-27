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Summer Of Live – Pick Your Ticket

Sponsored by Live Nation

105.7 WROR
Live Nation's Summer Of Live $30 Ticket Offer

It's the Summer Of Live, presented by Live Nation - a celebration of live music, kicking off with a week of $30 tickets to select shows coming to the Xfinity Center, House of Blues, MGM Music Hall, Fenway Park and Leader Bank Pavilion!

From April 29th - May 5th, fans can purchase $30 tickets to see their favorite artists coming to the Boston area, you can check out all the show coming HERE.

There are some incredible shows on the list and 105.7 WROR wants to get you in for free! Just enter below and tell us which show you'd like to go to, you can chose from -

John Mellencamp at the Xfinity Center

Evanescence at the Xfinity Center

Santana at the Xfinity Center

Train at the Xfinity Center

Motley Crue at the Xfinity Center

Just Pick Your Ticket for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show of your choice! All from 105.7 WROR and Live Nation!

John MellencampMotley CrueSantanaTrain
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