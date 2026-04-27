Poolside Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show Opens Next Month at Alexis Park Resort

Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel revealed that Wastin' Away will debut on May 24 at The Siren Poolside. Jonny Bird will headline the Jimmy Buffett tribute.

Officials announced on April 22, and tickets are available through the Sin City Seats website or wastinawayshow.com.

Bird will bring Buffett's entire catalog to life at the outdoor venue. Each performance will coincide with the desert sunset, creating an atmosphere that mirrors the laid-back beach vibe that Buffett built his legacy on.

"Every night I step on that stage, it's five o'clock somewhere — and in Las Vegas, it's always a party," said Jonny Bird, according to Yahoo! Finance. "Jimmy's music is about escaping, and that's exactly what we're giving people out here by the pool at sunset. Come as you are. Leave your worries at the gate."

Wastin' Away joins several other tribute residencies at The Modern Showrooms. All Motown and Sinatra Live play there often. Sir Elton John also performs regularly. King of Diamonds celebrates Neil Diamond's hits.