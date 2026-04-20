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LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: The Green Mile

Boston Marathon energy in a glass. Crisp, green, and powered by celery, lime, and gin—it’s a fresh take on a gimlet that goes the distance. Clean, zippy, and just strong…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: The Green Mile

Boston Marathon energy in a glass. Crisp, green, and powered by celery, lime, and gin—it’s a fresh take on a gimlet that goes the distance. Clean, zippy, and just strong enough to carry you through all 26.2 (or at least to the finish line party). 🏃‍♂️🍸

Boston Marathon energy in a glass. Crisp, green, and powered by celery, lime, and gin—it’s a fresh take on a gimlet that goes the distance. Clean, zippy, and just strong enough to carry you through all 26.2 (or at least to the finish line party). 🏃‍♂️🍸

Boston MarathonBottoms Up
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
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