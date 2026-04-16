This Day in Rock History: April 16

The music releases and cultural milestones of April 16 have shaped the face of rock today. Key recordings, performances, and significant industry changes are why this date will go down in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On April 16, some of the best-known names in rock made their mark on music:

1964: The Rolling Stones released their self-titled debut album in the United Kingdom a month before its U.S. release.

The Rolling Stones released their self-titled debut album in the United Kingdom a month before its U.S. release. 1972: Electric Light Orchestra played its first gig at the Greyhound pub in London.

Electric Light Orchestra played its first gig at the Greyhound pub in London. 1974: Queen played its first show in the United States, supporting Mott the Hoople at Regis College in Denver.

Queen played its first show in the United States, supporting Mott the Hoople at Regis College in Denver. 1977: The Damned released its debut album Damned Damned Damned in the United States, two months after its U.K. release. It was the first full-length album from a British punk rock group.

The Damned released its debut album Damned Damned Damned in the United States, two months after its U.K. release. It was the first full-length album from a British punk rock group. 1983: Kirk Hammett played his first show with Metallica at The Showplace in Dover, New Jersey. He was replacing original guitarist Dave Mustaine, and he had only auditioned five days earlier.

Kirk Hammett played his first show with Metallica at The Showplace in Dover, New Jersey. He was replacing original guitarist Dave Mustaine, and he had only auditioned five days earlier. 1994: Prince went to No. 1 on the UK singles chart with "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World." It was released independently through his NPG label due to a legal dispute he was having with Warner Bros. Records at the time, which also determined him to temporarily drop the "Prince" name.

Cultural Milestones

Rock music was never the same after the following cultural milestones, which all occurred on April 16:

1947: Gerry Rafferty was born in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland. He founded the band Stealers Wheel and had a huge hit with "Stuck in the Middle with You," and then went on to have a successful solo career that includes the iconic song "Baker Street."

Gerry Rafferty was born in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland. He founded the band Stealers Wheel and had a huge hit with "Stuck in the Middle with You," and then went on to have a successful solo career that includes the iconic song "Baker Street." 1964: The Beatles filmed the chase scenes for their movie A Hard Day's Night and recorded the title track at Abbey Road Studios.

The Beatles filmed the chase scenes for their movie A Hard Day's Night and recorded the title track at Abbey Road Studios. 1990: Rock icons Lou Reed, Neil Young, Peter Gabriel, and Simple Minds were among the performers at the Nelson Mandela: An International Tribute for a Free South Africa concert at London's Wembley Stadium. This star-studded show celebrated Nelson Mandela's release from prison and campaigned for an end to apartheid.

Rock icons Lou Reed, Neil Young, Peter Gabriel, and Simple Minds were among the performers at the Nelson Mandela: An International Tribute for a Free South Africa concert at London's Wembley Stadium. This star-studded show celebrated Nelson Mandela's release from prison and campaigned for an end to apartheid. 2016: Axl Rose officially replaced Brian Johnson as the lead singer of the Australian rock act AC/DC.

Axl Rose officially replaced Brian Johnson as the lead singer of the Australian rock act AC/DC. 2024: Journey's Greatest Hits became the only third album to stay on the Billboard 200 for 800 weeks, after Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and Bob Marley's Legend.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the best rock songs and albums of all time entered the world on April 16:

1956: Chuck Berry recorded the timeless hit "Roll Over Beethoven" in Chicago. It was released later that year in May and is considered to be a foundational rock anthem despite only peaking at No. 29 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Chuck Berry recorded the timeless hit "Roll Over Beethoven" in Chicago. It was released later that year in May and is considered to be a foundational rock anthem despite only peaking at No. 29 on the US Billboard Hot 100. 1971: The Rolling Stones released “Brown Sugar” in the United Kingdom. It was the lead single from their massive Sticky Fingers album and their first release under their Rolling Stones Records label.

The Rolling Stones released “Brown Sugar” in the United Kingdom. It was the lead single from their massive Sticky Fingers album and their first release under their Rolling Stones Records label. 1988: Def Leppard released “Pour Some Sugar on Me” in the United States. The song helped the band's album Hysteria reach the top of the Billboard 200 a year after its release.

Def Leppard released “Pour Some Sugar on Me” in the United States. The song helped the band's album Hysteria reach the top of the Billboard 200 a year after its release. 1991: Temple of the Dog, featuring Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder, and other Soundgarden and Pearl Jam members, released its self-titled album.

Temple of the Dog, featuring Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder, and other Soundgarden and Pearl Jam members, released its self-titled album. 1993: Paul McCartney headlined the Earth Day show at the Hollywood Bowl, during a break from his The New World tour that he was on to promote his Off the Ground album. The star-studded performance also included Ringo Starr, Steve Miller, and Don Henley.

Paul McCartney headlined the Earth Day show at the Hollywood Bowl, during a break from his The New World tour that he was on to promote his Off the Ground album. The star-studded performance also included Ringo Starr, Steve Miller, and Don Henley. 1996: Rage Against the Machine released its sophomore album, Evil Empire, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Many of the rock industry's most important changes and challenges also unfolded on April 16:

1969: Elektra Records dropped Detroit band MC5 in response to the group's protest against Michigan department store Hudson's refusal to sell its albums.

Elektra Records dropped Detroit band MC5 in response to the group's protest against Michigan department store Hudson's refusal to sell its albums. 2015: Nielsen SoundScan revealed vinyl sales were up 53% compared to the same time the previous year.