105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to Win Michael Advance Screening Tickets! One lucky winner will score a pair of passes to an exclusive advance screening of Michael at AMC Boston Commons on April 20 at 7pm. If you like being first to see a highly anticipated movie, this is your opportunity.

There’s something special about attending an advance screening. The crowd is buzzing before the doors even open, everyone talking about what they’ve heard and what they’re expecting. You and a friend could be heading to Boston Common, grabbing a quick bite beforehand, and walking into the theater knowing you’re about to see the film before its official release. It’s the kind of night that feels different from a typical movie outing.

Once you’re inside, the lights dim and the room settles in. The excitement builds as the screen comes to life, and suddenly you’re part of a shared experience with a packed audience reacting together in real time. Whether it’s the soundtrack, the performances, or the big moments everyone’s been waiting for, the energy in the theater makes it even better. After the credits roll, you’re walking out already talking about your favorite scenes, texting friends, and feeling like you were part of something early.

Winning also means having a early-week plan locked in. No searching for tickets, no last-minute decisions — just a simple night out that’s easy and memorable. It’s perfect for bringing a friend, planning a casual date, or just switching up your routine with something different.

105.7 WROR is making it easy to enter. Just drop your info in the form below and you’re in the running for a pair of tickets to this exclusive screening on April 20 at 7pm.

Don’t miss your chance to see Michael before everyone else.