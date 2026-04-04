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LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: Corpse Reviver No. 2

Easter brunch, but make it dangerously classic. Bright, citrusy, and just boozy enough to bring you back from the dead after a long night—consider it your official resurrection cocktail. Sip…

Lauren Beckham Falcone

Easter brunch, but make it dangerously classic. Bright, citrusy, and just boozy enough to bring you back from the dead after a long night—consider it your official resurrection cocktail. Sip wisely… or don’t. 🐰🍸

Bottoms Up
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
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