Get Your $1,000 Workday Bonus

Your Workday Bonus just got a serious upgrade. Now, just by listening to 105.7 WROR, you could score a $1,000 bonus—no extra effort required.

Listen for the keyword and jump in for your chance to win. Enter it right here, on the WROR app, or text it to 45911—it’s quick, easy, and could pay off in a big way.

Your first shot happens every weekday morning at 8am with Bob & LBF in the Morning, then keep listening for more chances at 10am, 12pm, 3pm, and 5pm.

Turn your workday into payday. Keep it on 105.7 WROR, catch the keyword, and cash in on your Workday Bonus

Here’s How To Play:

Starting Monday, April 8th listen weekdays at 8:00am, 10:00am, 12:00pm, 3:00pm, 5:00pm for the contest keyword.

When you hear it, you’ll have 25 past the hour to submit the keyword. You can enter it above in the entry box which will appear above during the contest window, text 45911 , or enter it on the 105.7 WROR App

, or enter it on the 105.7 WROR App One nationwide winner wins $1,000 every time!

So download that app, bookmark the website, or save the text number in your phone and get ready for your chance to win a big cash bonus!

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