Ready to add a major concert night to your calendar? WROR is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Weezer at TD Garden on September 27. The contest is called Win Weezer Tickets! and getting entered takes just a few seconds. One quick signup and you’re in the running for a night packed with throwback hits and great energy.

Winning means instant plans. You’re texting the friend who knows every word, coordinating schedules, and figuring out where to meet before heading into the Garden. It’s the kind of show that brings together fans from all over, with songs that feel just as good now as they did the first time you heard them. The excitement builds as the arena fills, the lights drop, and the first familiar notes hit. Suddenly, you’re surrounded by thousands of people singing along at the same time. 🎶

There’s something different about a September night in Boston, too. The air cools off, the city feels alive, and a concert at TD Garden becomes the perfect way to spend an evening. Whether you’re grabbing dinner beforehand, meeting up after work, or making it a full night out, winning these tickets means skipping the hassle and going straight to the fun. No searching for seats, no last-minute stress — just show up and enjoy it. 🙌

WROR is known for playing the top throwback hits that everyone loves, and this contest is all about bringing that experience to life. It’s an easy opportunity to turn a regular week into something memorable. One entry could land you and a friend in the middle of an arena packed with fans, sharing the soundtrack that defined so many moments.

Someone is going to score these tickets and celebrate all the way to September 27. It could be you, planning the night, counting down the days, and getting ready for a show that delivers from start to finish.

Register To Win Below.