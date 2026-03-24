Neighbors Broke My Brain

Concept of private life. Curious senior woman with binoculars spying on neighbours over fence outdoors

I would like to formally file a complaint against HBO's Neighbors for emotional distress, psychological warfare, and making me deeply suspicious of anyone who owns a Ring camera.

Because WHAT did I just watch?

This show is technically a docuseries about neighbor disputes. Fine. Cute. Harmless. A little fence drama, maybe a passive-aggressive Post-it note about recycling. That’s what I signed up for. Instead, I got a front-row seat to the unraveling of the American psyche, one cul-de-sac at a time.

Every episode starts like, “Oh, this is quirky,” and ends with me Googling “can you legally move to a lighthouse and never speak to another human again.”

The fights are never about the thing. It’s never about the goat smell. Or the strip of grass. Or the eight-foot wall that screams “I have secrets.” It’s about identity. Territory. Control. Ego. And maybe—just maybe—everyone involved needing to log off and drink a glass of water.

These are not neighbors disagreeing.

These are blood feuds with landscaping.

And the cameras? Oh, the cameras. Everyone is filming everything. Doorbells. iPhones. Security systems. At one point I felt like I was watching a reality show directed by paranoia itself. The series leans hard into that surveillance culture, where every minor slight becomes content.

Which brings me to my personal breaking point.

The final episode.

The man.

The yellow thong.

The FULL. FRONTAL. COMMITMENT.

SIR.

I don’t know what unsettled me more—that he was just… out there… living his best, breeziest life… or that his neighbors were forced into an unwilling front-row seat to his personal fitness journey. This is not Peloton. It's chaos. This is a man who said, “Boundaries are a suggestion.”

And yet—and this is the worst part—I couldn’t look away.

Because underneath the absurdity (and the thong), there’s something genuinely unnerving happening here. These are real people. Real homes. Real lives that have spiraled into something performative, obsessive, and borderline unhinged. What starts as petty turns dangerous fast, like the show is constantly reminding you that the line between “annoying neighbor” and “Dateline episode” is razor thin.

And now I’m stuck with it.

I walk past my own neighbors like I’m in a low-budget thriller.

Who are you people? What are you hiding? Do you own livestock? Are you one bad Amazon delivery away from declaring war?

This show has ruined casual eye contact for me.

It’s also ruined my ability to “just relax and watch something.” Because this is not relaxing. This is homosapien horror. As in: “wow humans are fascinating” immediately followed by “wow humans are terrifying.”

And yes, I know it’s a little heightened. Maybe even a little edited for maximum chaos. I do not care. My anxiety does not care.

Because once you’ve seen a man confidently lunging in a yellow thong while his neighbors spiral, you cannot unsee it, unknow it and go back to waving to people walking down the street.

So now what?

I guess I keep my head down. Mind my business. And never, under any circumstances, complain about someone’s hedges.

Because if Neighbors taught me anything, it’s this: