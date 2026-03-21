ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: Bone Broth Bloody Mary

Brunch with a backbone. Savory, satisfying, and basically a protein shake with a spicy little kick—so you can feel productive while you’re absolutely not. Bonus: skip the booze, and it’s…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: Bone Broth Bloody Mary

Brunch with a backbone. Savory, satisfying, and basically a protein shake with a spicy little kick—so you can feel productive while you’re absolutely not. Bonus: skip the booze, and it’s still a total powerhouse mocktail.

Bottoms Up
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
Related Stories
Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot against Rafael Nadal of Spain
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: March 21Michael Garaventa
Bob Eats Boston: Bakey, Kendall Square
Human InterestBob Eats Boston: Bakey, Kendall SquareBob Bronson
Vitali Klitschko trains for his upcoming bout against Corrie Sanders at the LaBrea Boxing Gym
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: March 20Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect