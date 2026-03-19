John Mellencamp Code Word Contest!

WROR is giving you the chance to score your way into one of the most iconic live shows of the summer. You could win a pair of tickets to see John Mellencamp live at Xfinity Center on July 24.

This is the kind of concert that brings together generations of fans. John Mellencamp’s music has a way of connecting instantly, and when those familiar opening notes hit live, the entire crowd reacts. It’s a shared moment—thousands of voices singing along, the band locked in, and the energy building with every song.

Winning your way in makes the experience even better. It starts with hearing the code word at the right time, jumping in to enter it, and then waiting to see if you’re heading to the show. Once you get that win, everything shifts—texting the person you’re bringing, planning the night, and counting down to a summer concert that feels like an event from the moment you arrive.

Here’s how to be part of it:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p on WROR

on WROR When you hear the special code word , go to the contest page

, go to the contest page Enter it within 20 minutes for your chance to win

for your chance to win Winners receive a pair of tickets to the July 24 show

Xfinity Center is one of New England’s go-to summer venues, known for its open-air setting and high-energy crowds. As the night goes on, the atmosphere builds, turning a concert into a full experience.

With John Mellencamp on stage, you can expect a set packed with recognizable songs and a performance that keeps the crowd fully engaged from start to finish.

Listen To Win all week on WROR for your chance to be there.