If live music is your go-to plan for a night out, WROR has something you’ll want to jump on. We’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see John Fogerty live at Leader Bank Pavilion.

The event is called Win John Fogerty Tickets!, and getting in is easy. Just enter your information below for your chance to win.

John Fogerty is behind some of the most recognizable songs ever recorded, and hearing them live is a completely different experience. When the band hits those opening chords, the reaction from the crowd is instant. Fans of all ages come together, singing along and feeding off the energy of the performance. It’s one of those shows where you know the words before the first chorus even starts.

Leader Bank Pavilion sets the stage perfectly for a summer concert in Boston. Right on the waterfront, the venue fills up as the sun starts to set, and by the time the music kicks off, the entire place is locked into the moment. Between the sound of the band, the city backdrop, and a crowd that’s fully into it, everything about the night just works.

Winning tickets makes it even better. It’s the kind of message you send right away—“we’re going.” Plans come together fast, whether it’s grabbing dinner before the show or heading straight to the venue to catch every second. Once you’re there, it’s all about the music, the crowd, and being part of something bigger than just another night out.

From the first song to the encore, John Fogerty delivers a performance packed with songs that have stood the test of time. It’s a chance to experience those tracks live, surrounded by fans who appreciate them just as much.

WROR wants to send you there.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of a night filled with unforgettable music and a great atmosphere in the heart of Boston.

Get your tickets at ticketmaster.com