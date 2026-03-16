Business woman, handshake and interview greeting with success and agreement in office. Thank you, hiring and female professional at company with motivation and shaking hands with job introduction

Please do not bring your parents to your job interview it is wrong for so many reasons and if you allow me the time I will enumerate them in this post.

Everybody is happy that you want a job and are thrilled that you got an interview. In fact, nobody is happier than mom and dad, but that doesn't mean they should go with you!

It is truly hard to believe that bringing your parents to a job interview is an actual thing. The whole idea to anybody who has been in the workforce for more than a dozen years or so would find this utterly preposterous.

Everyone knows that having a connection to somebody who is currently employed or knows someone is always advantageous. It’s one thing if your parents know somebody at the workplace and could have some influence. It is entirely another thing to expect your parents to tagalong and be your job interview coach.

How does this even look?

It makes me wonder what would it be like to attend a job interview for one of my kids. First of all I have three daughters and not one of them would want me within a block of this interview. We raised our kids to be as independent as possible all the while knowing that we were there if they needed help in anyway. Attending a job interview with them is not help, it’s a big hindrance.

What does it feel like for the job interviewer to be introduced to the candidates parents? They must think it’s some kind of a joke or perhaps they think the parents are just there for moral support. Either way, it has to be a major down grade for the interviewee.

Is this a byproduct of what was called a helicopter parents? That is when a parent is overly involved with their children’s lives. We always assumed that meant the parents was very attentive in their kids school lives and perhaps social and sports lives. Now taking it to the extreme level of being a helicopter parent during a job interview

Mom and dad need to butt out

One in five Gen Z job applicants has parents contact potential employers directly, with 20% bringing parents to actual interviews, according to a 2026 Zety survey of 1,001 workers under 27. Nearly half rely on parents for resume writing, while 10% have parents negotiate salaries.

These people need to reconsider the idea before attending any job interview or they will be job search mode for a long time.

I would say to the people who feel it’s appropriate to bring their parents to a job interview to please reconsider. Perhaps you don’t realize the message that it is sending to the company that’s hiring. It’s one thing to stand out in the interview, but it has to be for all the right reasons, of course.