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LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: The Tipperary (Dead Rabbit, NYC)

St. Patrick’s Day with serious Irish swagger. Smooth, bold, and just refined enough to make you feel like you’ve slipped into a legendary New York bar with a perfect pint…

Lauren Beckham Falcone
LBF’s Bottoms Up Podcast: The Tipperary (Dead Rabbit, NYC)

St. Patrick’s Day with serious Irish swagger. Smooth, bold, and just refined enough to make you feel like you’ve slipped into a legendary New York bar with a perfect pint waiting nearby. Celebrate like the Irish—great drink in hand and absolutely no regrets. 🍀🥃

Bottoms Up
Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
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