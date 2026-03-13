Summer concert season is officially underway, and WROR is giving listeners a chance to be part of one of the most anticipated shows of the season. The Dave Matthews Band returns to the Xfinity Center on June 12, and you could win your way in with the Dave Matthews Band Code Word Contest.

For longtime fans and newer listeners alike, a Dave Matthews Band show is more than just a concert. Their performances are known for incredible musicianship, extended live arrangements, and an atmosphere that pulls the entire crowd into the experience. As the band takes the stage and the first notes hit, the energy across the venue builds quickly. Fans sing along, dance in the aisles, and settle in for a night where every performance feels unique.

Winning tickets makes the moment even better. One minute you’re listening during your normal routine, and the next you’re making plans for a summer night out at one of New England’s most iconic outdoor venues. It means texting the friend who’s coming with you, planning when to arrive, and getting ready to hear songs that have become favorites for generations of fans.

Here’s how to play:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p on WROR

on WROR When you hear the special code word , head to the contest page right away

, head to the contest page right away Enter the code word within 20 minutes for your chance to win

for your chance to win One lucky listener will receive a pair of tickets to see Dave Matthews Band live

Keep your radio on WROR so you don’t miss the code word. When it drops, act fast and enter it for your chance to win.

Listen To Win.