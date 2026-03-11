Bobservation: When You’re Done, You Must Pull Out Quick!

Closeup portrait, angry young sitting woman pissed off by drivers in front of her and gesturing with hands. Road rage traffic jam concept. Woman is driving her car very aggressive and gives gesture with his fist

The other day I was at a busy gas station that had long lines because everyone was trying to fill up their tanks before the price jumped again. While sitting there waiting, it went up 5 cents! So, needless to say, I wanted to get to the pump fast before it went up again

I was behind a lady that apparently didn't drink any coffee that morning or drank decaf, because she was as slow as molasses in the Arctic. First, it took her forever to get out of her car when she pulled up to the gas tank. Then I had to sit and watch her fumble with her pocketbook to find her wallet and then her gas loyalty card and credit card.

It didn't take me long to understand that I picked the wrong line and had better sit back and relax while she took her good old sweet time.

She was driving an SUV which of course has a gigantic gas tank, so once she finally started to pump I was somewhat relieved. Thank goodness we have smartphones now, so we can scroll social media or check our email or call someone to make the time go faster.

Pump and go!

After what seemed like an eternity the lady took out the pump and replaced, checked the Yes on wanting a receipt and neatly folded it and placed it inside her wallet. She took her time getting back in her car and getting her seatbelt on, adjust the rear view mirror and get herself ready to start the car and pull out.

While I was waiting the price went up another 2 cents!

You're probably wondering why I didn't honk my horn and give her a piece of my mind without talking, but I knew that if I did, it would have only made her go slower out of spite. At least that is what I told myself as I used all of my limited restraint.

Trust me, the younger version of myself would have leaned on the horn and give her hand gestures that would have conveyed my desire to have her move faster.

Pull out fast at the grocery store too, please

The same rules apply when you're checking out your local food store as well. There's nothing worse than being behind someone that is super slow and doesn't seem to have a care in the world. We have been waiting for someone to first load their groceries on the belt and then wait forever for them to get their credit out and pay. Heaven forbid that they pay with cash or a even the dreaded checkbook.

Same rules apply! Finish your business and pull out!

Other places where you need to get in and get out (think of a bank robbery) are at drive thru lanes, get your coffee or food and go. Please don't try to re-organize yourself, because you can do that later. Also, when you're picking up your take out, grab your food and go and move your car out of the "take out only" spot so someone else can can pull in.