Bottom's Up: The Pink Lady

In honor of International Women’s Day, LBF and Dave shake up the Pink Lady—a cocktail that proves pink doesn’t mean delicate, it means business. Gin, citrus, and a silky finish make this classic equal parts elegance and backbone. It’s bold, it’s timeless, and frankly… it runs the room.

Lauren Beckham FalconeAuthor
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
