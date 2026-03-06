WROR is giving you the opportunity to win a pair of tickets to see The Guess Who live at Leader Bank Pavilion on July 17.

The legendary band behind some of the most recognizable songs in classic rock will take the stage along the Boston waterfront for a night full of energy, sing-alongs, and timeless hits. With the city skyline behind the stage and thousands of fans ready to celebrate the music, it’s the kind of summer concert experience that feels electric from the moment the first notes hit.

Winning means more than just scoring tickets. It means texting your friend the good news, locking in plans for the night, and counting down the days until the show. You’ll walk into the venue knowing you’re about to hear songs that generations of fans still love, performed live with the same spirit that made them classics in the first place.

Whether you’re already a longtime listener or just discovering the music for the first time, a night with The Guess Who delivers the kind of live performance that brings everyone together. From the opening song to the final encore, the crowd, the lights, and the sound of thousands of voices singing along create the kind of atmosphere that makes concerts so memorable.

Here’s your chance to be part of it.

The event is called Win The Guess Who Tickets! and entering couldn’t be easier. Just submit your information using the form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the July 17 show.

If your name gets selected, you’ll be on your way to a summer night filled with great music, great energy, and a concert experience right on the Boston waterfront.

Don’t miss your opportunity to be there when The Guess Who take the stage at Leader Bank Pavilion.

Secure your tickets now at livenation.com