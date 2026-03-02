This Day in Rock History: March 2

March 2 was quite a busy day for rock acts and their fans. Some of the things we celebrate include Jon Bon Jovi's birthday, Bo Diddley's recording his debut, and the official worldwide launch of the compact disc. Read about these and much more on today's rundown of things that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most important breakthrough moments and milestones that happened on this day include:

1963: The Four Seasons became the first rock act to get three consecutive No. 1 hits on the US Billboard Hot 100. The first two were "Sherry" and "Big Girls Don't Cry," with "Walk Like a Man" topping the charts on March 2, 1963.

Cultural Milestones

The biggest rock culture moments of the day include:

1942: Lou Reed was born in New York City. He rose to fame as the singer, guitarist, and songwriter for the Velvet Underground and had a highly successful solo career that lasted over five decades.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some of the most memorable recordings of the day are:

1955: Bo Diddley recorded his self-titled debut album at the Universal Recording Studio in Chicago, via Checker Records. It's widely seen as one of the most influential rock & roll albums of all time.

Industry Changes and Challenges

March 2 was also an important day for the music industry as a whole:

1983: Following a launch in Japan the year before, the Compact Disc (CD) was officially launched by Sony, Philips, and Polygram in Europe and the US. The release included the Sony CDP-101, the world's first commercial CD player, and Billy Joel's 52nd Street, the first commercial CD.

