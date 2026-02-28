Bottoms Up: The Leap Year

ContestsEvents
In honor of February 29th, LBF and Dave dust off a gem from 1928: the Leap Year, first printed in the Savoy Cocktail Book by Harry Craddock. Bright citrus, gin,…

In honor of February 29th, LBF and Dave dust off a gem from 1928: the Leap Year, first printed in the Savoy Cocktail Book by Harry Craddock. Bright citrus, gin, and a whisper of elegance—because if we only get this day every four years, we’re not wasting it on basic drinks. It’s crisp, historic, and proof that good taste never goes out of style.

Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
