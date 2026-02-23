You Could Win a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort

105.7 WROR WANTS TO SEND YOU AND A GUEST TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT

Get ready for the excitement at four amazing theme parks that’ll change the way you vacation forever. Laugh like never before. Scream like never before. Explore worlds you’ve never seen before. Plus, find a landing zone for relaxation and recharge between the fun when you stay at Universal Terra Luna Resort. It’s all at Universal Orlando Resort.

How You Could Win

Starting Thursday, March 5th, listen weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm and 5pm for the codeword. When you hear it, come back to this page and enter it below. The more codewords you enter, the more chances you have to win! Plus, starting Monday, February 23rd, we have a bonus chance for you to win! (See Official Rules for details.)

You could win a 4-night trip for [2] people, including:

Round trip airfare to Orlando, Florida provided by Spirit

Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando

Accommodations at Universal Terra Luna Resort

Admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Epic Universe, and Universal Volcano Bay water theme park*

Bonus Chance to Win

We also have a bonus online chance for you to win as well, just click here to launch the bonus entry form.

*Universal Volcano Bay is seasonally closed on select dates between October 2025 and February 2026. Additionally, Universal Volcano Bay will be closed for maintenance beginning October 26, 2026, with a current planned reopening on or before March 24, 2027.

HARRY POTTER and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling.