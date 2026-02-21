Bottoms Up: The French Blonde
It’s Mardi Gras—French for Fat Tuesday—and instead of body shaming, we’re body celebrating with a French Blonde. Bright, bubbly, citrusy, and way more fun than counting calories before Lent. This one feels like beads flying, music blasting, and absolutely no regrets until Wednesday.
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.