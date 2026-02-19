Win Tickets To Santana & The Doobie Brothers!

105.7 WROR wants to send you to one of the most legendary concerts of the summer — Santana & The Doobie Brothers live at the Xfinity Center on June 29!

This is your chance to see two iconic bands share the stage for an unforgettable night of timeless hits, incredible musicianship, and unmatched live energy. From Carlos Santana’s signature guitar sound to The Doobie Brothers’ unmistakable harmonies, this show promises to be a celebration of classic rock at its finest.

Just enter your information below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Santana & The Doobie Brothers live in Mansfield.

When Santana takes the stage, the crowd lights up. With songs like “Smooth,” “Oye Como Va,” “Black Magic Woman,” and “Maria Maria,” his legendary blend of rock, blues, and Latin rhythm fills the venue with electric energy. And when The Doobie Brothers join the bill, expect the hits to keep coming — from “Listen to the Music” and “China Grove” to “Long Train Runnin’” and “Takin’ It to the Streets.”

Winning these tickets means being part of a crowd full of fans who know every lyric, every riff, and every groove. It’s the kind of show that feels both nostalgic and fresh — filled with moments that remind you why live music matters.

Why you’ll want to win:

Carlos Santana is one of the most influential guitarists of all time, with a career spanning over five decades.

The Doobie Brothers are Rock & Roll Hall of Famers with an endless list of hits.

Expect a night filled with incredible performances, legendary songs, and pure musical energy.

The Xfinity Center offers a perfect summer concert atmosphere under the stars.

Whether you’ve been a lifelong fan or are just discovering these legends, this is your chance to see two powerhouse acts on one stage.

Register To Win Below for your shot at a pair of tickets to Santana & The Doobie Brothers live at the Xfinity Center on June 29!