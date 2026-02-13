Dave Matthews Band Code Word Contest!

105.7 WROR wants to send you to one of the most iconic live shows of the summer — Dave Matthews Band live at the Xfinity Center on June 1!

Here’s how to win: Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p for the special code word. When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your shot at a pair of tickets to see Dave Matthews Band take over the Xfinity Center stage.

Few bands capture the spirit of live music like Dave Matthews Band. Known for their unmatched musicianship and incredible energy, every show feels different — filled with new arrangements, extended jams, and those signature moments where the crowd becomes part of the performance. Winning these tickets means you’ll be there to experience the energy, the sound, and the connection that makes DMB concerts legendary.

From songs like “Ants Marching” and “Crash Into Me” to newer fan favorites, you’ll hear the music that defined a generation — performed with the same passion and artistry that’s kept fans coming back year after year. The Xfinity Center provides the perfect summer backdrop: the warm air, the crowd singing every word, and that unmistakable live concert vibe that only Dave Matthews Band can deliver.

Why you’ll want to win:

Dave Matthews Band is one of the most successful touring acts in history, with millions of tickets sold worldwide .

. Known for unique setlists — no two shows are ever the same.

The Xfinity Center offers an incredible outdoor summer concert experience.

It’s your chance to see a world-class band in one of New England’s top venues.

So, turn up 105.7 WROR, listen for the code words, and get ready to enter for your chance to win.

Listen To Win a pair of tickets to Dave Matthews Band live at the Xfinity Center on June 1!