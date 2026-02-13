Bottoms Up: Naked & Famous

ContestsEvents
Lauren Beckham Falcone
In honor of Valentine’s Day—LBF’s favorite holiday—things get sweet, sour, smoky, and just a little exposed. The Naked & Famous is bold, balanced, and confident enough to order without explaining yourself. It’s basically the cocktail version of a great Valentine’s date: exciting, a little dangerous, and worth the mess.

Lauren Beckham Falcone
Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
