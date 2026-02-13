Bottoms Up: Naked & Famous
In honor of Valentine’s Day—LBF’s favorite holiday—things get sweet, sour, smoky, and just a little exposed. The Naked & Famous is bold, balanced, and confident enough to order without explaining yourself. It’s basically the cocktail version of a great Valentine’s date: exciting, a little dangerous, and worth the mess.
