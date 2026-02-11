ContestsEvents
Here Are The Top Causes Of Household Disputes

If love is about compromise, then cohabitation is about negotiating over the thermostat. Let's be honest here; if you are living with other people in the house there will be…

Bob Bronson
Young family couple quarreled over mobile phone and social networks, man and woman sad during the New Year holidays and Christmas.

This couple is fighting over missing dates over the holidays.

Getty Images / Liubomyr Vorona

If love is about compromise, then cohabitation is about negotiating over the thermostat. Let's be honest here; if you are living with other people in the house there will be spats, some small and some big. Here are the top causes of household disputes that have been determined by asking people the questions.

A survey of 2,000 cohabiting adults reveals that the number one source of household arguments isn’t money, in-laws, or even what to watch on Netflix. It’s… leaving the lights on in empty rooms. That’s right. Nothing ignites a passionate debate quite like a glowing bulb in a room no one is using. Somewhere, in homes across the country, someone is dramatically flipping a switch while muttering, “We don’t own the electric company.” True confession time, I have said that more than once.

Coming in hot (or cold) in second place? Thermostat disagreements. The thermostat isn’t just a wall fixture—it’s a symbol of power. According to the survey, 29% of women say they have the final word on the temperature, compared to 15% of men. And 41% of women admit they prefer it warmer than their partners do. Even more impressive? Nearly a third confess to secretly adjusting the dial when their partner isn’t looking. That’s not passive aggression. That’s climate espionage.

Is taking out the trash an excuse for not doing much else?

Then there’s the Great Chore Debate. Twenty-one percent of women say they’re frustrated by unequal chore sharing, compared to 15% of men. Which suggests either women truly are doing more… or men genuinely believe that taking out the trash once a week counts as “basically running the household.” The truth probably lives somewhere between the laundry pile and the sink full of “soaking” dishes.

Speaking of dishes—let’s address dishwasher stacking methods. Few things test a relationship like watching your partner load plates in a way that defies physics and logic. Bowls facing up? Cups blocking the spray arm? It’s chaos disguised as help.

And of course, there’s TV volume (is this a living room or a movie theater?) and the timeless classic: shoes abandoned in the doorway like a tripping hazard obstacle course.

The takeaway? Living together isn’t about avoiding petty arguments. It’s about choosing your battles—and maybe buying energy-efficient light bulbs. Because at the end of the day, love means accepting that your soulmate might load the dishwasher wrong… but at least they turned the lights off. We hope.

Familyfighting with family
Bob BronsonEditor
Bob is a native New Englander, growing up (sorta) in Maine where his love for radio started at a young age. While in high school he hosted radio shows on a local radio station, and he has never looked back. Bob joined the US Navy and served onboard the Sixth Fleet Flagship as a radio and TV host. After serving for 3 years, it was off to Emerson College in Boston. Bob hosted shows in Boston on WMEX, WVBF and WSSH in the 80’s and 90’s before heading to radio stations in Raleigh, NC, Manchester, NH, and New York City. Bob has been married for almost 25 years to Carolyn, a Woburn gal and they have 3 daughters, Nicole, Taylor, and Bridget. Bob and Carolyn are proud first-time grandparents to baby Caroline, who they plan to spoil every chance they get! “I started my career in New England and could not be happier to come back to Boston where I can root for all the Boston sports teams and eat lots of lobster rolls and clam chowder (okay not lots)… It is an honor to host the WROR morning show with LBF and wake up the World’s Greatest City!” Bob writes about recipes and restaurants, pop culture and trending topics.
