If love is about compromise, then cohabitation is about negotiating over the thermostat. Let's be honest here; if you are living with other people in the house there will be spats, some small and some big. Here are the top causes of household disputes that have been determined by asking people the questions.

A survey of 2,000 cohabiting adults reveals that the number one source of household arguments isn’t money, in-laws, or even what to watch on Netflix. It’s… leaving the lights on in empty rooms. That’s right. Nothing ignites a passionate debate quite like a glowing bulb in a room no one is using. Somewhere, in homes across the country, someone is dramatically flipping a switch while muttering, “We don’t own the electric company.” True confession time, I have said that more than once.

Coming in hot (or cold) in second place? Thermostat disagreements. The thermostat isn’t just a wall fixture—it’s a symbol of power. According to the survey, 29% of women say they have the final word on the temperature, compared to 15% of men. And 41% of women admit they prefer it warmer than their partners do. Even more impressive? Nearly a third confess to secretly adjusting the dial when their partner isn’t looking. That’s not passive aggression. That’s climate espionage.

Is taking out the trash an excuse for not doing much else?

Then there’s the Great Chore Debate. Twenty-one percent of women say they’re frustrated by unequal chore sharing, compared to 15% of men. Which suggests either women truly are doing more… or men genuinely believe that taking out the trash once a week counts as “basically running the household.” The truth probably lives somewhere between the laundry pile and the sink full of “soaking” dishes.

Speaking of dishes—let’s address dishwasher stacking methods. Few things test a relationship like watching your partner load plates in a way that defies physics and logic. Bowls facing up? Cups blocking the spray arm? It’s chaos disguised as help.

And of course, there’s TV volume (is this a living room or a movie theater?) and the timeless classic: shoes abandoned in the doorway like a tripping hazard obstacle course.