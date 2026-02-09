Sex and Gen Z is a Scroll-fest

Jealous wife spying the phone of her partner while he is sleeping in a bed at home. Shocked jealous wife spying the phone of her husband while man sleeping in bed at home

Let’s talk about sex.

Specifically, Gen Z’s version of it. A recent survey asked 100,000 U.S. college students what they actually do during sex.

And it’s unsettling.

One in three students admitted they’ve pulled out their phone during sex. Not afterward. Or to order food. Maybe call an Uber.

During sex.

Texting. Scrolling. Watching videos. Casually checking notifications while another human being is right there, doing the most intimate thing two people can do. Somehow, that still wasn’t stimulating enough.

Sure, I can understand sneaking a peek at the Patriots score or the latest Bravo Housewives reunion over your shoulder on the TV. That’s background noise. It's passive. And, I guess, modern life. But actively picking up your phone to see your weird uncle post about how Bad Bunny should have sung in English? Jeez. What is wrong with us?

This isn’t multitasking. It’s emotional buffering.

Roughly 35 percent of college students admit to doing this, which means this isn’t one distracted person. It’s a full third of the population choosing their screen over the moment. Eye contact replaced by notifications. Connection interrupted by memes. A group chat beating out an actual human body.

And somehow, it gets worse. Nearly a quarter of students say they’ve had sex while a roommate was in the room. Not asleep. Not gone. Just… there. Existing. Breathing. Pretending this is normal. At this point, privacy feels like an outdated concept, like landlines.

Are college dorms now lawless zones? Is Wi-Fi the real love language? Have we crossed some cultural line where being fully present is simply asking too much?

It’s a screen addiction with benefits.