Sex and Gen Z is a Scroll-fest

Let’s talk about sex.

Specifically, Gen Z’s version of it. A recent survey asked 100,000 U.S. college students what they actually do during sex.

And it’s unsettling.

One in three students admitted they’ve pulled out their phone during sex. Not afterward. Or to order food. Maybe call an Uber.

During sex.

Texting. Scrolling. Watching videos. Casually checking notifications while another human being is right there, doing the most intimate thing two people can do. Somehow, that still wasn’t stimulating enough.

Sure, I can understand sneaking a peek at the Patriots score or the latest Bravo Housewives reunion over your shoulder on the TV. That’s background noise. It's passive. And, I guess, modern life. But actively picking up your phone to see your weird uncle post about how Bad Bunny should have sung in English? Jeez. What is wrong with us?

This isn’t multitasking. It’s emotional buffering.

Roughly 35 percent of college students admit to doing this, which means this isn’t one distracted person. It’s a full third of the population choosing their screen over the moment. Eye contact replaced by notifications. Connection interrupted by memes. A group chat beating out an actual human body.

And somehow, it gets worse. Nearly a quarter of students say they’ve had sex while a roommate was in the room. Not asleep. Not gone. Just… there. Existing. Breathing. Pretending this is normal. At this point, privacy feels like an outdated concept, like landlines.

Are college dorms now lawless zones? Is Wi-Fi the real love language? Have we crossed some cultural line where being fully present is simply asking too much?

It’s a screen addiction with benefits.

Technology promised to bring us closer. Instead, it’s sitting between us in bed, glowing, buzzing, demanding attention like a needy third wheel. So if your date checks their phone during foreplay, don’t panic. You’re not being ignored. You’re just competing with the internet — and right now, the internet is winning.

Lauren Beckham Falcone is the co-host of Bob & LBF in the Morning. Formerly an award-winning reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, she credits her current success as a pop culture commentator to watching too much TV as a kid and scouring the internet too much as an adult. LBF is a regular contributor to NECN and is an honorary board member at the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. Lauren lives in Canton with her husband Dave and her daughter Lucy. Lauren writes about trending topics, New England destinations, and seasonal DIY.
