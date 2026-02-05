Sports Bring Us Together. Sports Parties Tear Us Apart.

At Home Three Joyfuls Sports Fans with Painted Faces Sitting on a Couch Watch Game on TV, Celebrate Victory when Sports Team Wins Championship. Friends Cheer, Shout. Portrait Shot

I don’t really watch sports.

I watch people watching sports.

And if you’ve ever hosted or attended a Super Bowl party in New England—especially one involving the Patriots—you already know the game is rarely the problem. The guests are.

So, in honor of another Pats Super Bowl (because of course it is), here’s my completely unbiased, deeply accurate breakdown of the best and worst people to watch the Super Bowl with, Patriots edition.

Let’s start with the heroes.

The Snack Person.

This person understands the assignment. Wings are hot. Chili is real. Nothing is “experimental.” They don’t ask if hummus is okay. They just show up with food that says, “I respect this moment.” Patriots fans need fuel.

The Calm Explainer.

They don’t yell or mansplain. Instead, they quietly explain why everyone just gasped. Perfect for people like me who still don’t know what a nickel defense is but want to feel included.

The Old-School Pats Fan.

They’ve seen things. Snow games. Brady years. Pain. Glory. They don’t panic in the first quarter. They sip their drink and say things like, “Relax. Plenty of football left.” And somehow, they’re always right.

The Neutral Friend.

No emotional breakdowns. No superstition rituals. Just vibes. They’re here for the commercials, the halftime show, and the general chaos. A grounding presence.

Now. The sports villains.

The Armchair Coach.

Every play is wrong. Every call is trash. Bill Belichick would never—except he absolutely would, and did, and won six rings doing it. This person should be muted.

The “I’m Not Even Watching” Talker.

They speak loudly during third down. Ask questions during the snap. Then shush everyone during commercials. Unforgivable.

The Gambler.

Nothing matters except their parlay. They cheer for bizarre things that make no sense to the room. “I needed that sack!” Sir, this is a Patriots household.

The Emotional Patriot.

They can’t handle momentum swings. They’re convinced it’s over by the second quarter. They’ve already blamed the refs, the weather, and one specific player whose name they yell repeatedly.

The Early Leaver.

You don’t leave a Patriots Super Bowl early. Ever. I don’t care what time it is or who needs to be let out. (This would be me, though. I go to bed. I have to get up at 3:30 a.m.! Every rule has an exception.

In conclusion:

The Super Bowl isn’t stressful.

The guest list is.