Sammy Hagar Code Word Contest!

Get ready to rock—105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Sammy Hagar live at the Xfinity Center on June 24th!

The Red Rocker himself is hitting the road, bringing decades of hits, high energy, and that unmistakable voice to one of New England’s best concert venues. From “I Can’t Drive 55” to “Right Now” and “Why Can’t This Be Love,” Sammy Hagar’s setlist is packed with songs that defined an era and still sound just as good cranked up loud.

Here’s how you can win:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p for the special code word.

When you hear it, you’ll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your shot at tickets to one of the summer’s hottest shows.

Winning means you’ll be there when Sammy lights up the Xfinity Center stage, surrounded by fans who’ve been rocking with him for years. You’ll feel the guitars kick in, the drums hit, and the crowd roar as he tears through songs that never get old. It’s a night made for singing along, throwing your hands up, and reliving some of the greatest moments in rock.

This is your chance to see a true legend do what he does best — command the stage, connect with the crowd, and prove that great rock music never goes out of style.

Why you’ll want to be there:

Sammy Hagar is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and one of the most iconic voices in rock.

Expect a mix of solo hits, Van Halen favorites, and fan-loved deep cuts.

The Xfinity Center’s summer atmosphere makes every show feel like a celebration.

It’s the perfect night out for fans who grew up on 80s and 90s rock.

So tune in, listen for the code words, and get ready to enter.

Listen To Win your pair of tickets to see Sammy Hagar live at the Xfinity Center on June 24th!