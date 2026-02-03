Paul Simon Is Headed to Tanglewood for a Summer Night to Remember

circa 1980: American pop singer and songwriter Paul Simon performing in London, during a series of solo concerts with a backing band and chorus. During the previous four years he was involved in a film, ‘One Trick Pony’, which he wrote and starred in. He now lives with actress Carrie Fisher, whilst his eight year old son Harper lives nearby in New York with Paul’s ex-wife Peggy. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Music legend Paul Simon is bringing his acclaimed “A Quiet Celebration” tour to the Berkshires this summer, marking his Tanglewood debut on Saturday, June 27.

The 16‑time GRAMMY winner and two‑time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will take the stage at the Koussevitzky Music Shed, part of the Tanglewood Popular Artist Series, for what promises to be one of the most anticipated live shows of the season.

The night will be split into two parts. Simon will start by performing his GRAMMY‑nominated album Seven Psalms in full, a contemplative 33‑minute piece that blends folk, gospel, and chamber music influences. After a short break, he will return for a second set filled with fan favorites and deep cuts from across his storied career.

The A Quiet Celebration tour has been praised for its intimate approach and thoughtful musicianship. For fans who have followed Simon’s journey through songs like Bridge Over Troubled Water, Graceland, and The Sound of Silence, this show offers both nostalgia and something new.

Simon released Seven Psalms in 2023 to widespread acclaim. The project marked a creative milestone and a reflective moment for the artist as he navigated partial hearing loss, a challenge that temporarily kept him off the road. By reworking his stage setup in collaboration with researchers at Stanford, Simon found a way to return to live performance while maintaining his signature sound.

Now 84, Simon continues to perform with the same quiet intensity that has defined his career. Beyond his music, he is known for his philanthropic work, including co‑founding the Children’s Health Fund and supporting biodiversity conservation through the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation.

Tanglewood, the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, has long been a favorite destination for major touring artists. Simon’s addition to the 2026 lineup adds another big name to a season that already features a mix of classical and popular performances.