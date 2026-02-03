Fashion’s Latest Crime Scene: These Jeans

At some point, fashion stopped asking should we? and started screaming watch me.

Enter the $745 SpongeBob-core jeans. Square. Stiff. Aggressively boxy. Pants that look like they were assembled by IKEA with one screw missing. They don’t hug your body. They ignore it entirely.

We’ve been down this road before. Skinny jeans that cut off circulation. Low-rise jeans that ruined a generation’s self-esteem. Ripped jeans that cost more the less denim you got. Barrel jeans that turned hips into cartoon props. Cargo pants with enough pockets to carry emotional baggage.

And now this. Geometry jeans.

These pants don’t say “fashion forward.”

They say “Minecraft cosplay but make it couture.” Apparently the goal is to look like a walking rectangle. Sharp corners. No mercy. Sitting down is optional. Breathing, negotiable.

Fashion people will tell you it’s “art.” They always do. Because once something costs $745, you’re not allowed to laugh. But let’s laugh anyway.

Because normal people are out here trying to buy jeans that don’t gape, sag, pinch, or threaten spinal alignment. Meanwhile, high fashion is asking, What if legs… but squared?

These jeans don’t flatter. They dominate. You don’t wear them. They wear you. And possibly your dignity.

Remember when the biggest jean debate was skinny versus bootcut? Simpler times.

Now we’re one trend away from pants shaped like traffic cones. Or inflatable denim. Or jeans that hover three inches off your body “for structure.”

At least SpongeBob committed to the bit. These jeans just commit crimes.