February Fun Is On The Calendar

Alright Boston, we made it—hello, February!

The days are short, the nights are cold, and yet…there’s plenty to get hyped about this month. Grab your Patriots jersey, your chocolate, or your beads—there’s something for everyone.

1. Sports, Sports, Sports

This month is a sports bonanza. First up, the Winter Olympics kick off this Friday. Time to watch athletes glide, ski, and somehow not fall flat on their faces. Then, drumroll please…Super Bowl 60 is this Sunday, and yes, the Patriots take on the Seahawks. Expect heartbreak, big plays, and probably a few plates of nachos at some Boston bar. If that’s not enough, the Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Game hit the 15th. February is basically a sports buffet.

2. TV & Streaming Binge

Stuck inside because it’s freezing? No problem. TV’s got you. Catch the Muppet Show special on ABC/Disney+ this Wednesday. Tom Hanks fans, get ready for the new “‘Burbs” show on Peacock this Sunday. Family Guy hits season 24 on the 15th, while CIA (Dick Wolf, of course) and The Voice return on the 23rd. Survivor Season 50 and the Scrubs reboot also drop on the 25th. February = zero guilt, all binge.

3. Movies to Catch

Movie night, anyone? February 13th is stacked: Crime 101 (Chris Hemsworth + Mark Ruffalo), Wuthering Heights, and the animated Goat starring Steph Curry. Then brace yourself for Scream 7 on the 27th. Boston theaters are ready for your mittens and your popcorn.

4. Holidays & Fun Days

Mark your calendars: Valentine’s Day is the 14th. Presidents’ Day = long weekend, February 16th. Mardi Gras and Year of the Horse both land on the 17th. February is Black History Month, too, plus National Pizza Day (9th) and National Margarita Day (22nd, a Sunday—hello, brunch!).

Plus, there are always fun things to do in Boston in February - even thought it's FREEZING:

Here are fun happenings in Boston this February.

From outdoor festivals and food events to cozy indoor fun and culture, it's here.

Winter Festival at Franklin Park

Bundle up for snow‑y fun on Saturday, February 21st! Free festival with skating, games, music, treats, winter obstacles, and even the Boston Park Rangers horses.

Lunar New Year Celebrations

Ring in the Year of the Horse with vibrant music and dances at the Boston Lunar New Year Festival Gala on February 15 at City Hall, or enjoy flower markets, performances, and concerts leading up to it.

Dine Out Boston

Cheap prix‑fixe menus at tons of great local restaurants — great for date nights or friends’ dinners. Runs late February