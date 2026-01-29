The Fray Code Word Contest!

Get ready to experience one of the most heartfelt and unforgettable nights of live music this summer! 105.7 WROR is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Fray when they take the stage at the Leader Bank Pavilion on August 15th.

Known for hits like “How to Save a Life,” “Over My Head (Cable Car),” and “You Found Me,” The Fray’s emotional lyrics and soulful sound defined a generation of music lovers. Their mix of powerful piano melodies, passionate vocals, and soaring choruses make every show an experience that fans can truly feel.

Whether you’ve followed them since their 2005 debut or rediscovered their songs that have become modern classics, this concert promises to bring back memories—and create a few new ones along the way.

Here’s how you can win:

Listen weekdays at approximately 8a, 10a, 12p, 3p, and 5p for the special code word.

When you hear it, you'll have 20 minutes to enter it below for your shot to win!

for your shot to win! Each correct entry gives you another chance to score tickets to the show.

It’s that simple—Listen To Win!

The Fray’s music has a way of connecting people through real emotion and timeless songs. And there’s nothing like hearing those anthems live, surrounded by fellow fans, as the Boston skyline lights up across the water at Leader Bank Pavilion.

Don’t miss this incredible night of live music and memories. Tune in, play along, and you could be singing along with The Fray this August!

